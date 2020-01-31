Kerala sticks to 31 questions set by the Union govt for Census

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has issued notification for the first phase of the Census of India, 2021. The state's notification comprises the 31 questions that have been prepared by the Union government. Notably, there are no controversial questions for the decadal drive aimed at garnering statistical data of Indian citizens.

Teachers, who have undergone training for census enumeration, would visit houses in the state between April 15 and May 29 to collect data.

The answers would be recorded on mobile phones and paper. If the answers are prepared in advance, the process could be completed fast.

The upcoming Census is the 16th in the country. As per India's last Census, which was carried out in 2011, the country's population stood at 121 crore. It is conducted by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The 31 questions

1. Building number.

2. Census house number (officials will have this).

3. Materials used for the flooring, wall and roof of the house

4. What is the purpose of the building?

5. The condition of the house.

6. Number of families in the house.

7. Number of people in the house.

8. Name of the house owner.

9. Gender of the inhabitants.

10. Scheduled Caste members.

11. Type of ownership over the house.

12. Number of rooms.

13. Number of couples.

14. Availability of water.

15. The main source of water.

16. The source of electricity.

17. Toilet access.

18. Type of toilet.

19. Drainage facility

20. Bathing facility

21. Is there a kitchen?

22. The main fuel used for cooking

23. Is there radio?

24. Is there television?

25. Is there internet?

26. Are there laptops and computers?

27. Are there television, mobile phone, smartphone?

28. Are there cycle, scooter, bike, moped?

29. Are there car, jeep, van?

30. Main type of cereal used.

31. Mobile number.