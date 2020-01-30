Sriram Venkitaraman's suspension extended for three months

Thiruvananthapuram: Suspension of bureaucrat Sriram Venkitaraman has been extended for another three months. An order in this regard was issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

Earlier this month, an officials' committee chaired by Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose had recommended the state government to reinstate the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

K M Basheer (left) and Sriram Venkitaraman.

Sriram Venkitaraman was suspended from government service over a deadly drunk-driving accident last year. The car, said to be driven by Sriram, had rammed a bike at midnight on August 3, 2019, killing a journalist in the Kerala capital.

The journalist, K M Basheer, who worked with Malayalam newspaper 'Siraj', died on the spot because of the impact of the collision.

Eyewitnesses had said Sriram drove the car under the influence of alcohol. His friend and car owner Wafa Firoz was with him when the accident occurred.

The officer was then holding the post of the Director of Survey and Land Records.

In his explanation to the Chief Secretary, Sriram stated that his friend Wafa was at the wheel as the accident happened and alcohol was not found in his blood during subsequent test.

In his seven-page letter, Sriram had rejected the allegations, especially of drunk-driving, against him.

Kerala Police is yet to file charge-sheet in the case.

On the basis of the FIR, the state government has authority to suspend an IAS official for only up to six months. After that the IAS officer can approach the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Sriram has been under suspension since August 4.