After Left's human chain, Kerala's UDF forms human maps of India to protest against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: In a unique protest organised by United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday against the Citizenship Amendment Act, thousands of people came together to form human maps of India in Kerala.

The UDF protest comes days after the human chain protest by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act last Sunday.

Intensifying its protest against the CAA, the Congress- led UDF organised the formation of human map in 12 of the 14 districts barring Wayanad and Kozhikode.

The programme was cancelled in Kozhikode due to the demise of veteran Congress leader M Kamalam this morning.

At Wayanad, MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took out a protest rally against the CAA.

The Congress in Kerala has been organising protest marches under the leadership of MPs and MLAs and local leaders since the past few days.

Senior Congress leader A K Antony participated in the human map in the state capital, while UDF leaders including Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran and others participated in the protest at various places.

(With inputs from PTI.)