Former minister and Congress leader M Kamalam, 92, passes away

Former minister and senior Congress leader M Kamalam died at her residence in Kozhikode on Thursday. She was 92.

M Kamalam delivering a speech. Photo: Manorama

Kamalam represented Kalpetta Assembly constituency twice in 1980 and 1982.

Photo: Manorama

She was the minister for co-operations in the 1982-85 K Karunakaran government.

Photo: Manorama

She was active in politics for seven decades and worked as chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, vice-president and general secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Comittee and member of the All India Congress Committee. She was close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

When the Congress split, Kamalam stayed with the Congress (O) faction.

When Janata party was formed, Kamalam worked as its Kozhikode district chairperson and state executive committee member.

She was born on August 14, 1946.

The United Democratic Front has cancelled the human map, a pan-Kerala event to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Vadakara constituency in view of Kamalam's death.