Aluva youth claims he was denied Police clearance certificate for participating in anti-CAA rally

Aluva: A youth has alleged that he was denied the Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally.

Politicians, including V K Ibrahim Kunju MLA, along with several others went to the police station on Wednesday night, leading to a volatile situation. An irate Ibrahim Kunju MLA said that it had been 20 years since he last entered a police station. Anwar Sadath MLA also intervened in the situation.

The police finally relented and assured that the youth would be given the certificate on Thursday.

T M Anas, a native of Kadoopadam near UC College in Aluva, was allegedly denied the clearance certificate by the Aluva East Police.

A mechanical diploma holder, Anas wanted to seek employment with the contractors at the Cochin Shipyard. For this, he applied for the clearance certificate on Tuesday.

When he went to the police station on Wednesday evening to procure the certificate, the police refused to issue the PCC. Anas is not an accused in any criminal case. When he submitted the application for the PCC, the SI had asked him if he took part in any anti-CAA stir.

Anas replied that he has taken part in a march organised by the Veliyathunadu Mahal co-ordination committee.

The police officer, who checked his application form, noted that since Anas had taken part in the anti-CAA stir, he needn't be given the certificate. Hence Anas was denied the PCC.

However, the police claimed that they never said Anas would not be given the certificate.