Sriram Venkitaraman likely to be reinstated, panel submits report to CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Bureaucrat Sriram Venkitaraman, who was suspended from government service over a deadly drunk-driving accident last year, is likely to be reinstated soon. A recommendation to this effect was made by an officials' committee chaired by Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The car, said to be driven by Sriram, had rammed a bike at midnight in the Kerala capital. The IAS officer, who was then holding the post of the Director of Survey and Land Records, was reportedly drunk. A journalist who was riding the bike had died in the accident that occurred around 12.55 am on August 3.

In his explanation to the Chief Secretary, Sriram stated that his friend Wafa was at the wheel as the accident happened and alcohol was not found in his blood during subsequent test.

In his seven-page letter, Sriram had rejected the allegations, especially of drunk-driving, against him.

Kerala Police is yet to file charge-sheet in the case. If the charge-sheet is submitted, then the suspension order cannot be quashed.

On the basis of the FIR, the state government has authority to suspend an IAS official for only up to six months. After that the IAS officer can approach the Central Administrative Tribunal.