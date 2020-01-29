Coronavirus: 806 under observation in Kerala, 10 in hospitals

Health Minister K K Shylaja said that 806 individuals, including the 173 newly identified, were currently under observation for Coronavirus in Kerala.

“Of this only 10 are in the hospital. The remaining 796 have been kept in isolation inside their homes and are being constantly monitored,” the minister said. In fact, 19 persons had been originally admitted to hospitals in Kerala and nine had been discharged.

“Samples of 16 suspected cases were sent to the Pune Virology Institute for testing. Of this, 10 had tested negative for Coronavirus. The results of the remaining six are yet to come. Samples of three persons who had been admitted on Wednesday (January 29) have also been taken,” the minister said.

Since the virus had spread from China, the minister said those who had returned from China should continue to remain alert. “Those who had arrived from China should desist from travelling to other places and should quarantine themselves securely in a room within their homes for 28 days,” Shylaja said.

“If they experience cough, fever or respiratory difficulties, they should reach the special facility set up in all districts after contacting the facility directly. They should not visit any other hospital,” she added.

Contact numbers and details of such facilities could be had by calling 0471-2552056.