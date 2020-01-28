LDF govt in a spot as opposition seeks to move resolution against Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Democratic Front (UDF)'s move to introduce a resolution in the Kerala Assembly to urge the President to recall Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has put the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in a spot.

If permission is given to introduce the motion in the Assembly, then it could lead to an administrative crisis. But even if the motion is rejected, it would be a setback for the ruling front’s political interests. Either ways, it is a win-win situation for the Congress-led opposition in Kerala.

Hinting that the government is unlikely to concede to the request for presenting the motion, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan and Minister A K Balan said that the opposition was seeking to gain a political leverage. However, the leaders made it clear that the government is yet to make a decision.

The government would make its stand clear during the advisory committee of the assembly on Friday. The CPM state secretariat would also be meeting on that day.

The differences within the party came to fore after Minister Balan dismissed the resolution, while Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said it had legal standing.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had accused Governor Arif Khan of publicly challenging the unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Chennithala further said that he would move the resolution, seeking the Governor’s recall for 'violating democratic principles'. If permission is not granted, the opposition would want an explanation for it.

Policy address

All eyes are also on how the Governor would handle the policy address on Wednesday. It remains to be seen what stance the Governor would take on the anti-CAA remarks likely contained in the speech. This would also influence government’s decision on the resolution. However, both the Governor and the LDF government have softened their stand over the policy address.

The government has informed the Governor that the speech that was approved by the Assembly cannot be changed. Also, there would not be any action aimed to demean the Governor when he arrives to make the policy address. At the same time, the Governor is likely to skip the portions in the policy address that he does not approve of.

The camaraderie between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Khan during the Republic Day celebrations has also come under scrutiny.

The meetings held between CM Pinarayi and Governor Khan in the morning and evening were cordial. Speaker P Sreemakrishnan, who went to the Raj Bhavan to invite the Governor for the speech, held discussions with him for over two hours.

The Governor, who received the Speaker cordially, made it clear that he was not for a direct fight with the government, sources said.

The Governor is also unlikely to talk to reporters about this issue. Pinarayi has also reportedly asked the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also not to talk to media over this.