Veteran actress Jameela Malik passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran actress Jameela Malik passed away on Monday night at Thiruvananthapuram medical college. She was 73. She had been suffering from health ailments since quite a while.

Jameela Malik, a trailblazer, was the first woman from Kerala to enter the famous Pune’s Film and Television Institute as an acting student. She later worked with film maestros and matinee idols yet settled for the low-profile life of a hostel matron.

She entered the film field with the film 'Aadyathe Katha' in 1972 and later forayed into many Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies.

She was also seen in many Malayalam serials. She was part of Mazhavil Manorama's popular serial Mangalyapattu.

She got married in 1983 but separated soon from her spouse.

Jameela Malik is survived by a son Ansar Malik.