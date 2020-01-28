633 under observation, Kerala's Health Ministry issues instructions to tackle Coronovirus

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that 633 people in the state were under observation following the Coronavirus threat here.

The minister also stated that six out of the ten samples sent for testing of the virus came in negative.

“Control rooms will be opened in all districts to tackle the virus in an effective manner. Passengers will have to undergo thermal screening at Cochin and Trivandrum international airports,” she added.

Following the spread of the disease in Chennai, a warning has been issued stating that the virus is likely to spread from person to person even if it is dormant in an individual.

Taking cue from the neighbouring state's warning, Kerala's Health department has issued a health advisory to all visitors. The instructions outlined in the minister's Facebook post are as follows:

• All passengers who arrived in Kerala from China and neighbouring states must confine themselves to their place of stay for at least 28 days after arrival in the state. These individuals must leave the house only for medical attention. In case of medical attention, they may dial 04712552056 for support.

• Individuals confined to their households must take due care to avoid all forms of contact with members of their family.

• Individuals are advised to stay in bath-attached rooms with ample ventilation.

• Individuals must use separate plates, towels, toiletries, etc during the period.

• Clothes, bedsheets and towels used by the individual must be cleaned with a bleaching mixture.

• If you experience fever, cough or breathing difficulty please contact the respective district control room immediately. After contacting the officials, the patients must reach the isolation ward arrangement as soon as possible. They need not visit the out-patient (OP) facility or causality.

These arrangements have been made to prevent the illness from advancing and stop the spread of the disease from person to person.

• The patient and the individual accompanying the patient must wear a mask while visiting the hospital. They must also avoid use of public transport at all costs during the visit.

The toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed. Those coming from China are being screened for symptoms of the virus.

The coronavirus is a new type of pneumonia, officially being described as 2019-nCoV. Wuhan and 17 others cities in Hubei Province remained the epicentre of the outbreak with most of the deaths having taken place there.

Over 250 to 300 Indian students are reportedly stuck in Wuhan triggering concerns over their well-being.