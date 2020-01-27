I'm the real victim, says Dileep opposing the trial in actress attack case

Kochi: Actor Dileep on Monday approached the Kerala High Court with a plea to exclude him from the list of accused in the 2017 actress attack case. Dileep claimed in his petition that the move to subject him to a trial along with the other accused in the case was not as per the law.

According to the actor, a separate trial was needed in connection with the threats he allegedly received from Pulsar Suni, another accused in the case.

"To consider this case along with the actress assault case was a misuse of the law," he argued.

Dileep claimed that he was the real victim in this particular case and should not be considered as the accused.

Considering these aspects, conducting the trial on the basis of the present charge sheet would be a violation of the law, Dileep said in his plea before the court. As per this case, Dileep was threatened by Pulsar Suni, Vishnu and Sanal.

Last month, Dileep had approached the trial court with a plea that there was no sufficient evidence to make him an accused in the actress assault case. However, the High Court accepted the prosecution’s argument that it had enough proof against the actor and rejected the actor’s petition. The trial court had pointed out that the directives of the Supreme Court had to be considered in such cases and no plea of the accused needed to be considered. Dileep moved the High Court against this order.

In February 2017, the film actress was abducted and molested by eight accused. The entire act took place in a moving vehicle and was filmed by the accused to blackmail her.

Dileep was subsequently arrested and arrayed as an accused in connection with offences under provisions of the Indian Penal Coder and IT Act.