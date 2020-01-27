Kerala Mosques, Churches hoist national flag on R-Day to protest CAA

Kochi: National flag was hoisted at all institutions under the Kerala State Waqf Board on the Republic Day on Sunday. It was followed by a reading of the Preamble of the Constitution.

Board officials said the event was organised to 'promote national integration' and register protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Waqf Board controls thousands of institutions, including mosques and orphanages, in the state.

"National flag was hoisted in all mosques and orphanages on Sunday. Those participated in the event also read out the Preamble of the Constitution," board chairman and veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader T K Hamza told Onmanorama.

He said the event - a first in Waqf Board's history - was organised to protest the CAA. "The country is passing through a difficult period and no one can stay away from protests," he said.

Hamza said the board did not issue any circulars to organise the event. "But we have orally requested the institutions to organise the event," he said.

Latin churches hoist flags

National flag was hoisted in churches under the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) on Sunday. A pastoral letter that stressed on the need to protect the Constitution was also read out, followed by an oath to protect the Constitution.

"The event was held around 1000 Latin churches under 12 diocese in the state," said Sherry J Thomas, spokesperson of KRLCC.

"The pastoral letter also urged the government to reinstate the Anglo-Indian representation in the Parliament and State legislature," he said.