Coronavirus: Govt to start preparing for evacuation of Indians from China's Wuhan

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The government on Monday decided to prepare for possible evacuation of Indian nationals from Wuhan city in Coronavirus-hit (nCov) Chinese province of Hubei.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba which carried out a detailed review of the situation arising out of outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

Officials said the External Affairs Ministry will request to Chinese authorities for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan.

China is reeling under the coronavirus epidemic which has claimed 80 lives so far.

The officials also said the Shipping ministry will initiate screening of people at international ports having traffic from China.

436 people under observation in Kerala

At least 436 people, who returned to Kerala from China in recent days, are under observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (nCoV), Kerala health officials said on Monday.

Five people are still under observation in isolation wards at various hospitals across the state, officials said, adding, all results of blood samples sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune have been found to be negative for the virus.

While three people are in hospitals at Ernakulam, one each are in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, officials said.

Two people, admitted earlier to hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Malappuram, have been discharged.

Health minister K K Shylaja said necessary steps were being taken by coordinating with district medical officers.

"We have also opened isolation wards even though we have not received any positive cases in the state," she told the media.

Kerala seeks Centre help

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to bring back Indians, including Keralites, stranded in China's Wuhan province.

In a letter to Modi, Pinarayi said situation in Wuhan is worsening and India should send special flights to functional airports near Wuhan and Yichang provinces to airlift stranded Indian nationals.

"It may be appropriate to consider operating a special flight to Wuhan/a nearby functional airport and airlift the Indian nationals stranded there and bring them back to India", Pinarayi said, days after he shot off two letters to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar.

He asked Modi to give necessary instructions to the Indian Embassy in China to provide assistance and reassurance to Indians. He said medical professionals from Kerala could be deployed for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan.

"On behalf of the State of Kerala, I would like to offer the assistance of medical professionals from our side in case the Indians being evacuated from Wuhan are to be medically attended to", he said in the letter.

The Chief Minister had earlier written to Jaishankar, requesting steps to have a comprehensive assessment of the emerging situation and to provide necessary assistance to the people of Indian origin, most of whom are students of Wuhan University.

Chinese health authorities announced the death toll due to coronavirus has sharply increased to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases.

Kochi airport preparations satisfactory

A team of doctors, deputed by the Union Health Ministry, has expressed satisfaction over Cochin International Airport's preparedness to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus (nCov).

The five-member team inspected the airport and nearby hospitals on Monday.

"The team has expressed satisfaction over the arrangement made here. The doctors examined the passenger manifests and details of 178 passengers who were screened by the airport health officers," said a statement from the airport.

The team, comprising doctors including Pushpendra Kumar Verma, Ramesh Chandra Meena and Shoukathali, has visted Kalamassery Medical College Hospital where an isolation ward has been set up to observe patients.

While two persons, who returned from China are under observation at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, one is under observation at a private hospital in Ernakulam, Ernakulam district health officials said

Airport officials said 24 passengers were screened for for the virus but no suspicious case was reported.

(With PTI inputs)