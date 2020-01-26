Kerala youth attempts suicide amidst LDF's human chain protest

Kollam: A youth from Kerala's Kollam district attempted suicide on Sunday amidst the massive protest organised by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A 620 km long human chain from the northern part of Kerala to the south was formed under the leadership of the LDF on the 71st Republic day.

Randamkuttu native Ajoy, 27, shouted 'Vande Mataram' before slitting his wrist at the human chain protest here. When he attempted to enter an arena demarcated for ministers at the protest venue with his bleeding wrists, LDF members held him back and alerted the police. Police soon admitted him to the Kollam General Hospital.

Ajoy, who is currently unconscious, severed three of his veins completely, doctors informed. He will be moved to Thiruvanthapuram Medical College for further treatment.

According to sources, the LDF's human chain from Kasaragod in north Kerala to Kaliyakkavilai in the southernmost part of the state witnessed the participation of at least 60 to 70 lakh people.