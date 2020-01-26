Photo story | How Kerala came together on Republic Day to protest against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: The massive state-wide human chain constituted by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday was a spectacle to behold.

The 620-km long human chain stretching from Kasaragod in north Kerala to the southernmost Kaliyakkavilai in Thiruvananthapuram saw the participation of about 60 to 70 lakh people.

Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his family members, stood in the chain at Palayam in the heart of the state capital.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan and CPI Secretary Kanam Rajendran at the human chain protest against CAA at Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: RS Gopan

Alappuzha

Participants from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts joined the network in Alappuzha district.

Protest at Alappuzha district. Photo: Arun John

Kozhikode

Human chain in Kannur district. Photo: Harilal

People took part in the human chain in Kozhikode district irrespective of their gender.



Human chain at Kozhikode. Photo: MT Vidhuraj

Kannur

Crowd gathers in Kannur ahead of the human chain formation. Photo: Harilal

Kannur district also witnessed a huge show of crowd during the protest.

Malappuram

Former MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, took part in the human chain at Malappuram.

Human chain at Malappuram. Photo: Sameer A Hameed

Though the hilly districts of Idukki and Wayanad organised the human chains in their areas, they were not part of the main chain running from Kasargode to Tamil Nadu border.