Photo story | How Kerala came together on Republic Day to protest against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: The massive state-wide human chain constituted by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday was a spectacle to behold.
The 620-km long human chain stretching from Kasaragod in north Kerala to the southernmost Kaliyakkavilai in Thiruvananthapuram saw the participation of about 60 to 70 lakh people.
Thiruvananthapuram
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his family members, stood in the chain at Palayam in the heart of the state capital.
Alappuzha
Participants from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts joined the network in Alappuzha district.
Kozhikode
People took part in the human chain in Kozhikode district irrespective of their gender.
Kannur
Kannur district also witnessed a huge show of crowd during the protest.
Malappuram
Former MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, took part in the human chain at Malappuram.
Though the hilly districts of Idukki and Wayanad organised the human chains in their areas, they were not part of the main chain running from Kasargode to Tamil Nadu border.