Thrissur: Private bus owners in Kerala have decided to go on a state-wide indefinite strike from February 4.

A collective of bus owners announced the strike on Saturday demanding government intervention to protect the private bus sector.

Private buses will keep off the road as part of the strike. The bus owners' main demand is that the minimum fare be raised to Rs 10. Now, the minimum charge is Rs 8.

They also want to fix minimum charge for students as Rs 5 among other demands.