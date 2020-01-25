Missing Keralite student's body found from lake in US

The body of Keralite Annrose Jerry, 21, a University of Notre Dame student missing since Tuesday, was found from the Saint Mary's Lake, Indiana, on Friday.

Annrose's parents hail from Ernakulam, Manorama News reported, though her family currently lives in Oceanside, California.

The body was found near the northern side of the lake on the northwest edge of Notre Dame's campus.

After pursuing many leads since Annrose's disappearance, a search operation was conducted on the lake, not far from where she was last seen Tuesday night at Coleman-Morse Hall, a local TV channel reported.

The rescue team reached at the lake around 12:15pm local time on Friday and eventually pulled out the body, according to indystar.com.

The search operation was conducted a day after Notre Dame police issued a statewide Silver Alert for Annrose, who lived on the campus.

She had not been seen since 8:45pm (local time) Tuesday at Coleman-Morse Hall.

St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann said an external examination revealed no apparent signs of trauma.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose," Rev. John I. Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, said. "We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers."

A Mass in memory of Jerry will take place early next week.

According to reports, Annrose was set to graduate this year. She hoped to pursue further studies at a dental school and was also keen to help autistic kids. Annrose did her schooling in Blaine, Minnesota.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.