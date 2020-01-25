{{head.currentUpdate}}

Altercation with journalist: Case against former Kerala Police chief Senkumar

Senkumar loses cool at presser, asks scribe to leave | Video
People who had accompanied T P Senkumar trying to remove the journalist from the conference room at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.
Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been registered against former Kerala State Police Chief T P Senkumar over an altercation with a journalist during a press meet held at the press club in the state capital on January 16.

The Cantonment Police here filed case against Senkumar, who is eyeing a political career after retirement, and seven others based on a complaint from the journalist, Kadavil Rasheed.
The incident happened on January 16 when Senkumar spoke in an overbearing manner while answering Rasheed's question.

During the meet, Senkumar raised allegations against the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam chief Vellappally Natesan.

Rasheed asked a question about Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala's comment about Senkumar. The former DGP shot back that the press meet was called to talk about the SNDP and that there was no need to ask other questions. Alleging that the journalist was drunk, Senkumar asked him to leave the room. However, the other scribes sided with the journalist and protested. Then Senkumar was forced to relent and answer his question.
Rasheed who had been under treatment for some ailments, made it clear that he was not inebriated and he was willing to undergo a medical test.

Meanwhile, some of the men who had accompanied Senkumar tried to forcibly remove the journalist, Kadavil Rasheed, from the room. As the fellow journalists interfered, Senkumar asked the men to go out of the conference room.

At the press meet, the former DGP alleged that Vellappally had siphoned off crores of rupees from the SNDP Yogam. He also called for a probe into the financial transactions of the Yogam.

Former SNDP Mavelikara union president Subhash Vasu was also present during the meet.

