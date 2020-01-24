3 SFI activists booked over manhandling SI amid campus spat

Pala: A case has been filed against three activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) for allegedly manhandling a Sub-Inspector (SI) of police outside a polytechnic college at Pala in Kerala's Kottayam district. After a video of the student activists threatening and pushing the officer went viral on social media, the police have begun a probe into the incident.

A case has been registered against SFI state leader N R Vishnu, and activists K Sachin and Abhishek, stated Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pala.

The grade SI P K Mani, of the Pala station, suffered injuries and sought treatment at the general hospital. He had reached the college after clashes broke out between the activists of the SFI and Kerala Students Union (KSU) by 4.30 pm on Wednesday. After the principal sought the help of the police, the SI, who was on patrolling duty, reached the college along with his driver. The police waited outside the college till the issue was settled and students dispersed.

Meanwhile, two students Akshay Sajeev and A Abu, returned to college to the take their bike. Akshay, who was not part of any students' outfit, had contested against the SFI as an independent candidate and was elected as a class representative. SFI workers got into an altercation with Akshay on the road.

The SI then tried to intervene, but the SFI activists allegedly pushed him and twisted his arm. The video showed the SFI leader pushing the SI.

A few days ago SFI and ABVP activists had sparred over installing a flag post and subsequently tension built up on the campus.

Some police officers claimed the issue could have been handled better. An SI should not have been sent alone to the strife-torn campus.

Meanwhile, CPM Pala area secretary P M Joseph dismissed the manhandling allegations as baseless. He further said that the problem started as the police did not remain neutral and chose to back the other group.