With plastic ban, shopkeepers save about Rs 2,000 monthly

Kochi: Even as both shopkeepers and customers are trying to cope with the ban on single-use plastic in Kerala, the significant move has likely proved to be a blessing in disguise for the former. Several merchants claim that as they hand over goods sans plastic covers now, they may save at least Rs 2,000 monthly on this count. Most shops have opted for bio-degradable bags and customers take care to bring eco-friendly ones to avoid hassles.

The ban on plastics took effect in Kerala on January 1.

Before the plastic ban, small grocery shops required at least 1 kg of plastic cover weekly and 4 to 5 kg monthly. The merchants had been stocking them after paying Rs 470 to Rs 500 per kg. Though the wholesale rates of plastic carrybags were low, most merchants used to buy them from retailers.

The merchants rarely sought the price for the cover from the consumers shopped. When one packet of milk is sold, they get a profit of 50 paise, but the merchants ended up giving the plastic cover costing Rs 1 for free. The merchants often bore the losses in order to prevent losing out on the everyday customers.

Gain with compostable bag

Though biodegradable and compostable bags have flooded the market, merchants are not sure whether they can be used. They cannot also give out these eco-friendly bags for free as a small cover costs Rs 3.90 and a large one Rs 8. Though these are relatively small amounts, the sale of these covers is also fetching a profit for the merchants. Some merchants are selling the cover for the its exact price without looking at profit.

Overall, reducing shopkeepers' worries over the plastic ban, increasing number of customers are arriving with cloth or jute bags.

As reported earlier, the following plastic items are banned in Kerala:

• Plastic bags

• Plastic sheet

• Plastic plate, cup, spoon, straw, stirrer

• Thermocol, styrofoam plate and cup

• Paper cup, plate, bag, bowl with plastic coating

• Non-woven bag, plastic ag, and plastic decorations

• Plastic drinking pouch, non-branded plastic juice packet

• Drinking water bottles of less than 500 milli litres

• Garbage bag

•Flex, banner.