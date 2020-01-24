Nod to prosecute former Maradu civic chief Devassy still awaited

Kochi: It was with apparent zest the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had complied with a Supreme Court order to demolish four apartment complexes in Maradu over violation of green norms. Even as the buildings bit the dust a fortnight ago according to a plan set by the Kerala government machinery, a Crime Branch probe aimed at bringing to book the culprits who gave nod to their construction at the first place is yet to pick up steam.

Though the Crime Branch had sought permission to arraign former Maradu Panchayat president and CPM leader K A Devassy nearly a couple of months ago, no effective action has been taken in this regard.

The Supreme Court had ordered for the demolition of the flats in May 2019. A probe was also initiated then after action was sought against those who gave permission for the buildings when the construction zone was under the jurisdiction of the Maradu Panchayat, which was subsequently upgraded as a municipality.

Accordingly, the Crime Branch seized the records from the Maradu Municipality and questioned the members of the administrative council. They then sought to take action against Devassy, who was the panchayat president from 2005 to 2010.

Jossy Cherian, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the special investigation team, had written to Crime Branch chief Tomin Thachankary on December 5 last year. The very next day, the Crime Branch chief sent a request to the government, however, the government has not taken any action so far.

Amid reports the probe is flagging, the Home Department dug up the file on Monday, but sought to take legal advice from the Director General of Prosecution.

The Supreme Court had instructed that as the irregularities were carried out while holding the post of the panchayat president, prior permission has to be taken before moving against the former civic chief.

The Crime Branch has already submitted a report to the government that clearly shows Devassy's role in the irregularities, which finally brought about the judicial fiat leading to the demolition of the buildings.

Ex-councillors depose

However, former members of the erstwhile panchayat administrative council, including CPM members, have started giving confidential statements to the magistrate against Devassy.

While V Vijayakumar and P K Raju already gave their statements, P D Rajesh would give statement on Monday.

The court had earlier recorded the statements of Congress members Adrews Kalathiparambil, Jinson Peter and C E Vijayan.

The CPM members among others had told the Crime Branch that the Devassy had tweaked the minutes of the panchayat meeting to give permission for unauthorised constructions.

The statements were recorded before the magistrate so that these would not be retracted. The probe team would receive a copy of these statements within a week. But if the government is not keen, the probe would hit a roadblock.