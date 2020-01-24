Kerala braces up to combat coronavirus, 2 under watch

Thrissur: Amid the coronavirus scare, the Kerala health department has issued a set of guidelines to prevent any possibilities of a virus outbreak in the state. The government is taking precautionary measures even as two Keralites, who returned to the state from China, have been put under observation in Kochi and Kottayam.

The health department is leading the preventive drive and has been holding several meetings for proper implementation. The medical guidelines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) have also been issued. Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja has asked all hospitals to strictly follow the guidelines.

Hospitals gear up

Instructions have been issued to set up isolation wards at the medical college hospitals, general or district hospitals in every district.

Disinfection measures are being carried out at all hospitals. The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) has been tasked to provide the medicines and individual safety equipment such as masks, gloves, and protective suits. Instructions have also been issued to send the samples of suspected patients to the virology lab.

Two under observation

A youth, who arrived in Kochi, has been admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital after he contracted fever. As it was suspected that he could have been infected with the corona virus, he was put up in the isolation ward. He had first sought treatment at a private hospital from where he was referred to the Medical College Hospital.

His body fluids would be sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for examinations. Till the results are available, he would continue to be under observation.

Meanwhile, a girl, a medical student in China, has been kept under observation in Kottayam. She had returned to the state recently. District medical officer Dr Jacob Varghese said that the girl did not have any health problems and that she was kept under observation as a precautionary measure.

Strict vigil

Airports and seaports continue to be on heightened vigil to identify those with preliminary symptoms of corona virus. Airport-seaport health officers are carrying out the examinations. If any symptoms are noticed, they would be sent to the hospitals with isolation wards.

Even passengers without any symptoms would be made aware and arrangements would be made at their homes to monitor them. They should be kept under observation for 28 days. If the symptoms are noticed, they should be immediately taken to the hospitals with isolation wards.

Those coming from China should contact the district medical officer. For any queries, contact the health department: 1056, 0471 2552056

Coronaviruses

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to SARS. Some of the virus types cause less serious disease, while some - like the one that causes MERS - are far more severe. Both MERS and SARS are types of coronaviruses. It is a kind of common virus that causes an infection in your nose, sinuses, or upper throat. It causes diarrhea in some cases.

Most coronaviruses are not dangerous but if the internal organs are affected, it can even cause death.

There is no vaccine or treatment protocol for coronavirus. The important factor is to isolate those with symptoms and give treatment. Those providing the treatment should also follow the safety guidelines.