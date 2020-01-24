Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje booked for 'no water for Hindus in Kerala' tweet

Malappuram/Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje has been booked by the Kerala police on charges of promoting enmity between different groups for her allegation that Hindus of a panchayat in Malappuram District were denied water as they supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Police said a case has been registered against the MP and a few others on a complaint from a lawyer while the Kuttipuram Panchayat denied the charges made by her in a recent tweet.

The MP, who is also the Karnataka BJP general secretary, reacted sharply to the development saying instead of taking action over "discrimination" against Dalit families of Cherukunnu in Kuttipuram, the CPM government has filed the case against her for "speaking the truth".

BJP national IT cell head Amit Malviya and several other party leaders have tweeted in support of Karandlaje with the former alleging that Muslims "who are in majority there" were denying water to the Dalits.

A Muslim household used to supply three buckets of water to 21 families in the area. Recently, it has been alleged that these families have been denied water due to their participation in a meeting by the BJP to explain the positive sides of CAA.

However, The New Indian Express reported that members of the Muslim family denied the allegation and said that they could not supply water due to technical problems with the pump used by them.

Police said the case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code section 153 (A) for promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion read with section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Making the discrimination charge, the BJP MP had on January 22 tweeted that Kerala was becoming another Kashmir.

"Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir! Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram denied water supply as they supported #CAA2019. #SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since. Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFULS frm God's Own Country!?" she said.

Over the days, the tweet has been widely shared with nearly 6,000 retweets and over 8,000 likes.

Meanwhile, lawyer K R Subhash Chandran approached the police seeking action against the MP and others over her tweet following which the case was registered on Thursday.

In her reaction, Karandlaje on Friday alleged people supporting the CAA were being boycotted and denied of basic amenities.

"Hail Kerala Govt! Instead of acting against the discrimination happened to the dalit families of Cherukunnu, they lodged a case against me! High time for entire society to unite against these pressurising tactics of non-performing, biased left govt," the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP tweeted.

"#CAA2019 has been accepted by both the houses of parliament. People who are supporting #CAA are being boycotted from business, denied of basic amenities & jobs. CPM govt is blind to all these acts happening across Kerala, but files a case against me for speaking the truth!" she said.

The ruling Left Democratic Front convenor A Vijayaraghavan said Malappuram was a place known for its communal harmony and there was no conflict between communities.

Denying the BJP leader's allegation, Kuttipuram Panchayat vice-president Siddiq said there was drinking water shortage in various parts.

"We have met the Malappuram district collector today and it has been decided to supply drinking water in tanker lorries to the Cherukunnu colony," he said.

Kuttipuram police said since the motor was not functioning, the panchayat borewell was not being used for the past few months.

