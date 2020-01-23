{{head.currentUpdate}}

No need to summon women to police stations to record statements: Loknath Behera

DGP Loknath Behera
Thiruvananthapuram: Women will no longer be summoned to police stations for recording their statements, Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera said on Wednesday. The DGP has instructed cops to visit a woman’s place of residence to record her statements.

Behera has asked the police force to strictly stick to the rulebook while taking statements from women. Officers, who do not follow these rules, will face departmental action. Probe officers should not violate legal and human rights of individuals, he added.

Female officer for female victims

A female officer should register the complaint of a woman victim. Woman victims should be given legal protection and offered help of healthcare workers or women outfits.
If the woman victim, has physical or mental disability, the statement should be recorded at home or another comfortable location. The proceedings should be video recorded.

The DGP also said that there was no requirement to get signatures of women on their statements. The DGP reinforced the rules after certain police officers violated them.

