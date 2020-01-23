Nepal resort tragedy: Bodies of Thiruvananthapuram family to reach Kerala today

Kathmandu: Bodies of eight Keralites, who died due to possible asphyxiation at a resort in Nepal, will be brought home on Thursday.

Bodies of Thiruvananthapuram natives - Praveen Krishna, his wife and their three children - will be first flown to Delhi and then to Thiruvanthapuram by 10:30pm on Thursday. The funeral will take place at Praveen's home at 9am on Friday.

Praveen's parents, Krishnan Nair and Prasannakumari, and his sister Praseeda live in their home near Chenkottukonam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The bodies of Kozhikode natives - Renjith, his wife and their daughter - will be transported to Delhi from Kathmandu by 3:30pm on Thursday and brought to Kozhikode in a 9am flight from Delhi on Friday, External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan informed Malayala Manorama.

Kerala government will meet the entire expenses for airlifting the bodies.

The dead were part of a 17-member tourist group. Preliminary reports suggested that they died due to gas leak from a heater in their room.

Postmortem of the bodies was conducted at the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. Nepal government has formed a five-member team to investigate the incident. The team has been asked to submit a report within 15 days.

The deceased are Praveen Krishnan Nair (39), Saranya Sasi (34), Sreebadra Praveen (9), Archa Praveen, Abhinav Saranya Nair (9); Ranjith Kumar T B (39), Indulakshmi Peethambaran (34), Vaishnav Ranjith (2).

Prveen and Ranjit, both IT professionals, were engineering college classmates and the tour was arranged after a get-together with old friends in Delhi.

Praveen was an engineer in Dubai, while his wife, Saranya, a pharmacy student, was staying in Kochi along with 3 children.

Ranjit was working in an IT firm at Thiruvananthapuram, while his wife, Indulakshmi, was an accountant in a cooperative bank at Kozhikode.

Ranjit's elder son Madhav had a lucky escape as he was sleeping in another room.