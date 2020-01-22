{{head.currentUpdate}}

Congress picks 125 office-bearers for Kerala as two warring factions share major spoils

KPCC list released, T Siddique among 6 working presidents
Thiruvanthapuram: The uncertainty over the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) rejig ended on Wednesday with the warring factions agreeing for a consensus on the office-bearers.

According to reliable sources, the new list has 36 general secretaries, 70 secretaries, six working presidents, and 13 vice-presidents.

Kozhikode District Congress Committee president T Siddique,

Kodikunnil Suresh, K Sudhakaran, KV Thomas, VD Satheeshan and PC Vishnunath complete the list of working presidents.

Sooranadu Rajasekharan, TN Prathapan, Adoor Prakash, VS Sivakumar, CP Muhammed, AP Anil Kumar, Joseph Vazhakkala, KP Dhanapalan, Thampanoor Ravi, Mohan Shankar, Ezhukone Narayanan, O Abdurahman Kutty, and KC Rosakutty have been picked as vice-presidents.
Chandy, Chennithala head to Delhi as uncertainty continues over KPCC rejig

Padmaja Venugopal, AA Shukoor, and PM Suresh Kumar are among the general secretaries.

The jumbo list meant KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran's attempt to reduce the number of office-bearers to 75 was unsuccessful.

U Rajeevan is likely to succeed Siddque as the Kozhikode district president, while former MLA MP Vincent may become the Thrissur district president.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretaries Oommen Chandy, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, and KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran were involved in the final discussion.

Chandy and Chennithala had gone to Delhi after Mullappally said the names put forth by the 'A' and 'I' groups would lead to a jumbo list and hence some names would be omitted.

