Kerala High Court stays telecast of Koodathayi TV series

Kozhikode: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered a stay on the television series and movie based on Koodathayi serial murder case. The decision was taken on the basis of a petition filed Mohammad Bava, a witness in the case.

The telecast of the series and movie will prove detrimental to the ongoing investigation, the petition said.
Koodathayi murders: How the dark hues of a criminal mind unfolded

The portrayal of the characters and story in the TV series is different from the original case. This can confuse the witnesses and the public in general, the petitioner argued.

The mysterious deaths of six members of a family at Koodathayi in Kerala's Kozhikode district and the subsequent arrest of Jolly Joseph had rocked the conscience of Kerala last year, becoming one of the most sensational serial murder cases in the history of the state.

The Thamarassery court had last week issued notices to eight people, including Jolly, film producer Antony Perumbavoor and serial director Gireesh Konni, over a plea seeking stay on the planned films and serials based on the Koodathayi murders. The plea was filed by Jolly's children. The court sent notice to the defendants, asking them to appear in person before the court on January 25.

