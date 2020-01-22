Chandy, Chennithala head to Delhi as uncertainty continues over KPCC rejig

New Delhi: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala have gone to Delhi as uncertainty continues over the rejig in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)

The senior leaders left for Delhi after KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said that the names put forth by the 'A', 'I' groups led by them would lead to a jumbo list and hence some names would be cut out.

Mullappally, who is already in the national capital, would hold meetings with general secretaries K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik on Wednesday.

Refusing to cut down on the number of office-bearers, both Chandy and Chennithala had given their lists to Mullappally last week. But the KPCC chief is yet to hand over the lists to the high command.

Though the senior leaders had agreed to cut shorten the lists the other day, the number of people in the list is still more than needed.

Apart from this, some leaders, who are not part of groups, Members of Parliament and Youth Congress national leadership too handed out their own lists. With these, the number of office-bearers would be up to 100.

The talks held on Wednesday would check these lists and also ensure adequate representation of women and youth.

The leaders would also deliberate on the proposal of 'one person, one post’.

Meanwhile, senior leader K V Thomas would hold talks with Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. Thomas' name was suggested for the post of working president. However, the state leadership is of the opinion that high command can take a call on Thomas. Though the state unit had proposed to include him in the list as senior vice-president, Thomas did not show any interest.

Thomas made it clear that he did not want to be one among several vice-presidents. The decision was then left for the high command.

Thomas had demanded posts such as KPCC working president and AICC general secretary.

Along with retaining Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran as working presidents, the names of V D Satheesan and P C Vishnunath are also under consideration.