Bravery awards for three children from Kerala

New Delhi: Twenty-two children, including three from Kerala, who scripted extraordinary tales as they rescued precious lives with their daring presence of mind have been chosen for the National Bravery Awards this year.

The three awardees from Kerala are K Adithya, E C Muhammed Muhsin (posthumous), and P K Fatah.

K Adithya, son of K R Aneesh and Dr Ajini from Ramanattukara, Kozhikode, has been chosen for the Bharat Award. The 15-year-old was chosen for the award for his timely intervention to rescue 40 lives trapped in a bus that caught fire while on a study tour. He is a plus-one student at the medical college campus school in Chevayoor.

E C Muhammed Muhsin's family

E C Muhammed Muhsin, son of Mustapha and Nazila from near Kodikkal Beach, Kozhikode, has been chosen for the Abhimanyu Award, posthumously. The 16-year-old, who was a student at the C K G Memorial School at Thikkodi, lost his life while saving three children from drowning in the sea.

The Special Bravery Award goes to P K Fatah, son of P K Nizar and Subeida from Puthuppanam near Vadakara.

P K Fatah rescued a seven-year-old boy and his grandmother from an approaching train while they were walking on railway track. He is a student at the J N M School in Puthuppanam.

The National Bravery Awards have been instituted by the Indian Council for Child Welfare. The Bharat Award carries a cash reward of Rs 50,000, and special awardees receive Rs 40,000 each. The council assists the awardees in higher studies too, if required. The awards are likely to be given away by the prime minister on January 24 or 25.

The names of the awardees were announced by the ICCW at a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday.

The youngest recipient of the bravery award would be Lourembam Yaikhomba Mangang, 8, from Manipur, who saved the a boy who was drowning in Imphal River in March 2019.