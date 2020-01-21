{{head.currentUpdate}}

Nepal resort tragedy: Kerala government begins efforts to bring bodies home

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department (NORKA) to take immediate steps to bring the bodies of the eight Keralites who were found dead in a resort in Nepal on Tuesday.

NORKA officials have contacted the Indian Embassy in Nepal. “Hope the bodies can be brought home tomorrow after completing the formalities,” he wrote on Facebook.

The deceased have been identified as Praveen Krishnan Nair (39), Saranya Sasi (34), Sreebadra Praveen (9), Archa Praveen, Abhinav Saranya Nair (9); Ranjith Kumar T B (39), Indu Lakshmi Peethambaran (34), Vaishnav Ranjith (2).
Minister of Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said he had asked State Police Chief Lok Nath Behra to contact officials in Nepal.

Kozhikode District Collector V Sambasiva Rao informed that efforts are being taken to bring bodies of the four persons from the district.

Praveen's family hails from Ernakulam while Ranjith's family is from Kozhikode.

