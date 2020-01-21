{{head.currentUpdate}}

Actress Amala Paul's father passed away

File Photo: Paul Varghese
Actress Amala Paul's father Paul Varghese passed away. He was 61.

He had been suffering from health-related ailments since quite some time. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

The funeral will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm on Wednesday at  St Peter & St Paul Catholic Church, Kuruppampadi.

Amala Paul, who made her acting debut with the movie Neelathamara. Amala's father had been strictly against Amala pursuing an acting career but was then forced to accept her decision. He brother Abhijith Paul backed her ambition and he too later made his acting stint.

Apart from two kids, Paul Varghese is also survived by wife Annice Paul.

