Woman, lover arrested for killing husband one-and-a-half years ago

Malappuram: The police have arrested a 42-year-old woman and her lover for allegedly killing her husband at Kalikavu in Kerala's Malappuram district one-and-a-half years ago.

A native of Kalikavu, Muhammedali, 50, was allegedly poisoned by his wife Ummul Sahira and lover Jaimon, 37, a Pathanamthitta native. Muhammedali died on September 21, 2018. Heart attack was believed to have been the cause of the death and his funeral was held the next day.

Soon after Sahira eloped with Jaimon and also took along her children. The relatives then got suspicious and filed a complaint with the police.

Then the victim’s body was exhumed and a post-mortem was held. The autopsy revealed traces of poison in his internal organs.

The Malappuram District Crime Branch arrested Ummul Sahira from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on Monday and Jaimon was nabbed from Dindigul, also in the neighbouring state, on Tuesday.

The Malappuram police reached Sivakasi after getting a tip-off on their location. The cops were able to locate Ummul Sahira and her two children. But Jaimon managed to give them the slip.

Finally, Jaimon was arrested from Dindigal on Tuesday.

Recently, the Crime Branch had solved some sensational murder mysteries after exhuming the bodies of victims.

Last year, the Crime Branch arrested a 47-year-old woman, Jolly Joseph, who allegedly killed her husband and five other family members at Koodathayi in Kozhikode district by giving them cyanide-laced food or drink. The victims were killed one after the other over a period of 14 years. The bodies were exhumed, helping the police find leads to solve the case.

In another case, the body of a 14-year-old boy, Adharsh Vijayan who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a pond in Thiruvananthapuram district 11 years ago, was also exhumed in October last year for further examinations.

