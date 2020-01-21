Abhilash Tomy sets sights on Golden Globe Race 2022

Thiruvananthapuram: Undaunted by the near-fatal accident on high seas during the Golden Globe Race 2018, Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy has sets sights on participating in the same solo around-the-world challenge in its 2022 edition.

He shared his plan during an interaction with the students of the Sainik School at Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Commander Tomy revealed that he would again take part in the Golden Globe Race in 2022.

Tomy could not complete the last race as he sustained injuries after his yacht was caught in a storm in the southern Indian Ocean in September 2018. He was rescued from his damaged boat after three days.

“The yacht was about 1,600 nautical miles away from the (Australian) coast when the accident happened. I would take inspiration from my previous endeavours as I prepare for the 2022 expedition," he added.

"You can achieve your dreams, if you work with dedication. No matter what your goal is," he told the students.

He also shared his experiences of sailing and the solo trip he undertook across the globe on his yacht.

“At the end of my first expedition, circumnavigating the globe, after five months, the president was at the Gateway of India in Mumbai to receive me. That's one of my proudest moments in life," he said referring to the mission Sagar Parikrama 2 in 2013.