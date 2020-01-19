Two film producers, 2 women under scanner over liquor scam

Kochi: The Kerala Police has begun an investigation into the role of two film producers in a Rs 50 crore fraud committed in the name of importing foreign-made liquor. About 10 people were defrauded by the scamsters who offered to pay twice the amount they would be handing over to clear confiscated liquor consignment imported from Europe.

The involvement of two women reportedly involved in abkari* business is also suspected. The two producers allegedly cheated over 10 persons by using the names of these women for ensuring credibility for the deal. It is alleged those who were duped were dissuaded from approaching the police with complaints after women operatives in the gang threatened to file sexual offence cases.

The fraud was carried out by showing pictures of foreign liquor worth Rs 5 crore imported from Belgium and Bulgaria. The targets were told the consignment was stored in the custom godowns in Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram after they were seized. They were promised double the amount they would be paying to release the liquor from the customs custody.

The investigation was ordered following a complaint received directly at the office of Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera. The complaint was filed by Chalakudy native Midhun Ittoop who paid Rs 3 crore believing in the offer. The DGP immediately ordered a probe into it.

The preliminary information gathered by police was that Rs 50 crore was collected from persons including Midhun by the accused on the pretext of releasing the confiscated liquor.

Police also have information that people from outside Kerala was also cheated using this technique.

Police have refused to divulge further details relating to the case saying that it would affect the investigation.

Modus operandi

The victims were made to believe that a Belgian company had entered into an export contract with Indian liquor companies. It would pay a commission of 20 percent if they were given business worth $7 lakh (around Rs 5 crore). The initial deal was to export foreign liquor worth Rs 2 crore, but the Indian party imported excess liquor worth Rs 3 crore.

Foreign liquor could be sold in Indian markets if customs duty worth about 160 percent was paid. A domestic firm, which had offered Rs 7.80 crore for procuring the liquor which had reached the Indian soil, withdrew from the promise following the 2016 demonetisation of high-value currency. As the importer couldn't pay up, the liquor was confiscated.

The gang reportedly showed some documents which claimed that the Kerala State Beverages Corporation was ready to buy the liquor for Rs 24 crore if the consignment was released. The offer given by the accused was that they would give double the amount if someone helped them financially by offering the money needed for the releasing it from customs custody. Many who believed the claims made by the accused took loans ranging from Rs 85 lakh to Rs 3 crore by pledging their property in banks and paid the amount to them.

Police suspect that the money thus collected was taken out of the country for investments overseas.

*Manufacture or sale of intoxicating liquors or drugs.