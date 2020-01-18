Paralysed Wayanad woman found in car abandoned in Adimaly, husband missing

Kochi: In a bizarre case, a partially paralysed woman was found abandoned in a car on the roadside in Adimaly area of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday.

The Adimaly Police identified the person found abandoned in an Alto car with register number KL 12 C 4868 as Lailamani, 53, a native of Wayanad district in north Kerala.

The documents inside the vehicle helped the police in identifying the woman.

The car was parked on the side of the highway was first seen by autorickshaw drivers. As the car was not moved from the spot even after two days, they informed the police.

Lailamani's husband Mathew (inset)

Lailamani, who is now undergoing treatment in the hospital, told the police that she and her husband were on the way to their son’s house in Erattayar near Kattappana.

"My husband did not return after he went out of the car to pee after reaching Adimaly,” she said in the statement to the police.

Lailamani was paralysed partially following an ailment four years ago. She needs help to stand up and her speech is also partially impaired since.

She was left alone in the car since Wednesday without drinking water and food after Mathew left.

The police team which reached the spot shifted the women to the taluk hospital at Adimaly. The police identified the woman's husband as Mathew of Wayanad by tracing the vehicle number.

The police found documents of some bank transactions, woman's clothes and the car’s key inside the vehicle.

Police have begun a detailed probe into the incident.