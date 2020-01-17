Senkumar loses cool at presser, asks scribe to leave | Video

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Police chief T P Senkumar is eyeing a political career after hanging up his boots. Proving that he is yet to master the art of calmly dealing with nosy reporters, he entered into an altercation with a journalist during a press meet held in the state capital the other day.

When one of the journalists posed a question to the former DGP, an irate Senkumar spoke in an overbearing manner unlike experienced politicians who evade or handle awkward posers deftly.



During the meet, Senkumar raised serious allegations against the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam and its chief Vellappally Natesan.



The journalist asked a question about opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala during the meet, irking Senkumar. The former DGP shot back that the press meet was called to talk about the SNDP and that there was no need to ask other questions and deviate from the topic. Alleging that the journalist was drunk, Senkumar asked him to leave the room. However, the other scribes sided with the journalist and protested. Then Senkumar was forced to relent and answer his question.



THose who had accompanied TP Senkumar trying to remove the journalist from the conference room at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

The journalist, who had been under treatment for some ailments, made it clear that he was not inebriated and he is willing to undergo a test to prove it if needed.



Meanwhile, some of the men who had accompanied Senkumar tried to forcibly remove the journalist, Kadavil Rasheed, from the room. As the fellow journalists interfered with it, Senkumar asked the men to go out of the conference room.



At the press meet, the former DGP alleged that Vellappally had siphoned off crores of rupees from the SNDP Yogam. He also called for a probe into the financial transactions of the Yogam.



Former SNDP Mavelikara union president Subhash Vasu was also present during the meet held on Thursday.

