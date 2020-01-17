Kerala likely to set power consumption record this summer

Thodupuzha: As expected electricity consumption is slowly increasing as Kerala heads to another summer with rain receding a month ago. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited will have to gear up to meet the demands of the customers as there is an unprecedented rise of 1.6 million units (MU*) in daily power consumption as of now and considering the trend a new power

consumption record could be set in the coming months.

The present average daily consumption is 71.48 MU as against 69.85 MU last month. The highest daily consumption during the ongoing month was recorded on January 2 at 75.31 MU.

The all-time high of 88.338 MU consumption was recorded on May 23, 2019. The state power utility is expecting that the consumption will increase as the summer intensifies. The chances are that the consumption may increase even beyond the record this summer.

However, KSEB is confident that such a massive spurt in consumption will not precipitate a power crisis in the state even though the latter is generating only 18 percent of the electricity it needed. The Board's confidence stems from the likely availability of power from the central pool during the summer.

The state is also planning to generate more electricity from its reservoirs during the summer season, said an official of the KSEB.

At present, the average water level in the state’s reservoirs was 72 per cent. This was much better that the situation during the last many years. Water level at the Idukki reservoir at present is 2377.66 feet. This is 71 percent of the storage capacity of the reservoir. Last year,the water level in the reservoir was 2377.46 ft.

However, Electricity Minister M M Mani said KSEB's capacity to buy electricity from the central pool has a limit as the PSU was facing financial crisis.

The KSEB has to shell out nearly Rs 200 crore for salary to employees and other expenses of the company. It is high time we thought of alternative energy resources like solar power, said the minister while inaugurating the Urja Mitra Association meet at Parassinikadavu in Kannur the other day.

* One unit of electricity is one Kilowatt per hour.