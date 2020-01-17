Governor takes on Kerala govt for breach of protocol, challenging CAA

Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday lashed out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government for frequently violating protocol.

"The Governor has been bestowed with specific responsibilities by the Indian Constitution. The Chief Minister cannot function by overriding the Governor,” Khan said while quoting the Governor's oath from the Constitution.

"Court orders, time and again, have validated the authority of the Governor in a state. I'll function according to the Indian Constitution," he added.

The Governor also said that he will seek a report from the state government for its move against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court.

“It is imperative that the Chief Minister informs the Governor of this development before approaching the court,” he said.

As per the Constitution, the government has to inform the Governor of issues which affect the relationship between the centre and state, and between states.

“Will ensure that the state will follow the bidding of the Constitution. We do not live in the British colonial-era any more,” Khan told reporters here.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said that the Governor was not above the government. To this Khan hit back saying Governor was the executive head of the state and the law was above everyone.

He also said that the government had the right to approach the Supreme Court but it did not abide by the basic courtesy of informing the Governor about its move.