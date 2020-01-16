Secretariat employees bunking work for KAS exam to be disqualified

Thiruvananthapuram: Secretariat employees who took multiple leaves to prepare for the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination will be disqualified from the exam, the General Administrative Department informed on Thursday.

The announcement came after mass bunking of work by government employees affected day-to-day administration at the Secretariat.

Employees may either prepare for the examination after resigning from the respective job, or cancel the leave application, the notice clarifies.

Assistants and employees in other posts are now busy preparing for the KAS examination that may prove to be their gateway to higher posts within the government. Most of them have applied for leaves to attend the coaching classes and study in the run-up to the public exam.

The shortage of staff will affect the assembly session scheduled to begin of January 31.

When employees neglect their existing jobs and undertake leaves for their personal upliftment, the public remain affected, the notice points out.

The unauthorised absence of employees could affect the work at offices at the fag end of the financial year when tasks of all sorts invariably increase. Delays in clearing files and taking timely decisions could affect critical work.

As many as 4,01,379 are writing the maiden KAS exam to be held along the lines of the Civil Service Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Among these, 23,804 applicants are non-gazetted government employees, while 1,582 are of the rank of Class-1 Gazetted Officer. (Kerala government has on its rolls about 5.5 lakh employees.)

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) would be holding the preliminary exam of the KAS on February 22. The preliminary examination consists of two objective papers of 100 marks each. The duration of each exam is 90 minutes.

The prelims is followed by a descriptive examination with three papers and an interview. The rank list is prepared on the basis of the descriptive paper and interview.