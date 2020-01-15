Drunk father hacks son to death in Palakkad

Paruvassery: In an incident that sent shivers of shock in the quaint village of Kannambra here in Kerala's Palakkad district, a father, drunk, hacked his son to death after a quarrel at home.

Paruvassery native Manaamparambu Mathaayi, who used to come home drunk and often quarrel with his son, hacked Basil (36) to death at 10 pm on Tuesday, police informed.



Basil, who was working as a nurse in Israel, had been home for the past one year.



Mathaayi revealed the incident to a friend on Wednesday morning. The friend, after finding Basil in a pool of blood inside the house, contacted the police.



Mathaayi (58) was arrested by the police.

