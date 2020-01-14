Devotees head to Sabarimala for Makaravilakku

Sabarimala: Thousands of devotees of Lord Ayyappa have arrived at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district to witness the Makaravilakku, the auspicious ritualistic lighting, on the hillock of Ponnambalamedu on Wednesday evening.

All arrangements have been made at Sannidhanam and nearby areas for the annual Makaravilakku festival which coincides with the sighting of Makara Jyothi, Cyrus star, on the first day in the month of Makaram -- the sixth in the traditional Malayalam calendar.



The day is marked as Makara Sankranti across India. It comes on the first day of Sun's transition (sankraman) into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path.

A Makara Sankrama puja and abhishekam (ritualistic ablution of the deity) would be held at the temple at 2.09 am on Wednesday. Around 6.30 pm, the deity Ayyappa Swamy would be adorned with the sacred ornaments (Thiruvabharanam) and a deeparadhana (worship with light) would be held.



Crowd management is one of the biggest challenges faced by the security personnel. Another problem is whether the mist would hide the Makaravilakku, which is lit thrice, from view.



If the weather is favourable, devotees can witness Makara Jyothi from Sannidhanam and various spots nearby.



Main spots for viewing Makara Jyothi



Sannidhanam



* Thirumuttam, Melpallam



* Malikapuram, plain area before the new Annadana Mandapam



* Manimandapam, Malikapuram temple courtyard



* Front portion of the Malikapuram Navagraha Temple



* From the building housing the washroom, adjacent to Annadana Mandapam, till the area with the incinerator



* The premises of Pandithavalam donor house



* The premises of Devaswom Administrative Block



* The premises of Sabari Guest House



* Plain area in front of the Sopanam building opposite to the PWD office complex



* Area opposite to BSNL till the forest department's wall



* One side of the road that leads to Kunnar dam



* Open area between Panditavalam police inspection centre and Manguda Ayyappa building



* Forest region behind the washroom near to the Panditavalam watch tower



* Cleared piece of grassland between the rear end of the Panditavalam pilgrim shelter and Darshana complex



* Courtyard of Darshana complex at Panditavalam



* Either side of the road from Panditavalam water reservoir till Urakuzhi



* Area at the back of the KSEB office



* Area behind the Forest IB



* Forest office premises



Along the Pamba-Sannidhanam route



* Sharamkuthi helipad



* Sabaripeedam



* Appachimedu



* Neelimala



* Near to Pamba guard room at the Periyar tiger reserve



Other areas



* Pulumedu



* Attathodu



* Panchalimedu



* Nellimala



* Ayanmala



* Illavunkal



* Parunthumpara



* Parunthumpara mount



* Angamuzhi Panjipara Malanada



* Valiyanavattom, Cheriyanavattom along the Azhutha path



How to reach the viewpoints



* To reach Pullumedu: From Sannidhanam, head to Panditavalam and Urakuzhi. Then an 8km trek to reach Pullumedu



* To reach Parunthumpara: Turn towards Parunthumpara from the Old Pambannar-Kallar junction along the Kottayam-Kumily (KK) road



* To reach Panchalimedu: Take the Kottayam-Kumily Road. Turn at the Murinjapuzha between Kuttikanam and Peruvanthanam



* To reach Nellimala: A 2-km trek from Pampavalley, Angel Valley and Kanamala to reach Nellimala



* To reach Panjipara Malanada: A 4-km trek from Angamoozhi town.



What not to do



* Do not climb atop buildings



* Avoid slippery slopes and standing on the edge of gorges



* Do not climb trees and electric transformers



* District Collector has barred pilgrims from assembling at the Pamba hilltop as there are chances of landslide at the parking ground.