Remember: FASTag, fine for plastic to kick in tomorrow

FASTag roll out and fine for plastic will begin on January 15. All lanes, except one cash-lane, at the toll plazas under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the country will only accept toll amount through FASTag.

Fine for banned plastic use will also begin tomorrow.

FASTag implementation

FASTag roll out, which was actually scheduled for December 25, was extended by a month due to shortage of tags.

The government had kept up to 25 per cent hybrid lanes at 523 toll plazas for cash as well as digital transactions. Now, only one lane will accept cash and anyone who enters other lanes without FasTag will be penalised.

Fine for plastic

The Kerala government banned single-use plastic from January 1, but the fine for using it will come into effect from tomorrow. The fines that have been announced include Rs 10,000 for the first violation, Rs 25,000 the next time and then it would be Rs 50,000 and cancellation of licence.

