Koodathayi case: Jolly keen to speak out, no stay on film project

Kozhikode: Jolly Joseph, the prime suspect in the Koodathayi serial killings, stated that she has something to say. She said so while she was being taken to the jail from the court at Thamarassery on Monday. Meanwhile, the court refused to stay the picturization of the proposed film and serial based on the sensational crimes.

"I have something to say. Will speak when the time comes. I will react after my advocate Aloor arrives," Jolly said.

Jolly is accused of killing six members of her husband's family one after the other by giving them cyanide-laced food or drink over a period of 14 years at Koodathayi in Kozhikode district. The police have registered separate cases over each of the murder.

Though Jolly's advocate was present in court on Monday, he did not move the bail plea.

Notice issued to filmmaker

The court issued notices to eight people, including Jolly, film producer Antony Perumbavoor and serial director Gireesh Konni, over a plea seeking stay on the planned films and serials based on the Koodathayi murders.

The plea was filed by Jolly's children.

The court sent notice to the defendants, asking them to appear in person before the court on January 25. Though Jolly's advocate received the notice, he sought more time for detailed hearing.

