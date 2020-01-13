Maradu flat complexes demolished, Kerala govt informs SC

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and demolished four apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu which were built in violation of coastal regulation zone norms.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah directed the state government to file a report with regard to removal of debris, which also fell in the backwaters.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on February 10.

The court had last month dismissed a plea by some owners of Maradu flats seeking direction to the Attorney General to grant permission to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned for allegedly misleading the court in the matter.

The apex court had on September 30 last year refused to entertain a plea of flat owners seeking stay on its order to demolish the apartment complexes.

The top court had on September 27 directed demolition of these flats within 138 days, a timeline given by the Kerala government, and had asked the state to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks.

On November 22, 2019 the top court had agreed.

