Maradu flats down, what about corruption cases against officials?

Kochi: With the demolition of the four illegally-built flat complexes in Maradu municipality becoming a reality, all eyes are on the future of the cases registered over the alleged corruption that led to the construction of the skyscrapers in violation of coastal regulation zone rules.

There are four cases pending. Of these, three are being investigated by the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police and one by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

Sources in the Crime Branch told Onmanorama that 75 per cent of the probe has been completed and they would complete it within three months.

The investigation team's assessment is that 99 per cent of the people who had bought the flats were cheated by the builders.

“In the registration documents, the builders had testified that there were no litigations pertaining to the property. They did so even though there were cases registered over the construction of the buildings. The documents are evidence of misrepresentation of facts and deception,” a top Crime Branch source said.

“The builders' greed to make a maximum profit at any cost was the motive behind the violations. They made use of the high demand for waterfront apartments then,” the source added. The Crime Branch has found that some officials of the then Maradu gram panchayat (later upgraded as a municipality) colluded with the builders to facilitate construction in prohibited areas.

Resolutions passed by the Maradu gram panchayat to get the civic body converted into CRZ 3 from CRZ 2 itself reveal that the authorities were aware of the rules that prohibited construction in the coastal area, Crime Branch says.

Challenges



The Crime Branch sources said the probe team was facing difficulties to question some of the flat owners who are abroad. “We also have to find out records of the payments made by the flat owners to the builders and tabulate the amount. We are also awaiting a report from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority,” the officer said.



Former panchayat secretary Muhammed Ashraf, junior superintendent P E Joseph and clerk Jairam Naik are accused in all the three cases registered by the Crime Branch. Other accused are Paul Raj, managing director of Alpha Ventures Pvt Ltd, Sanjeev Mehta, MD of Jain Housing And Constructions Ltd company, and Sani Francis, owner of Holy Faith Construction company. In the case relating to Alfa Serene towers, KC George who drew the plan of the building is also an accused in the case.

Jain Constructions former manager Naveen could be dropped from the accused list, Crime Branch sources said, not revealing the reasons for it.

Hinting at the role of local political leaders, the officer said chances of listing more accused could not be ruled out.

The VACB is probing the case against the builders of the Golden Kayaloram apartments.

The Crime Branch had arrested all accused, except Sandeep Mehta, who has been granted anticipatory bail. Others were granted bail by the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court after a period of remand.