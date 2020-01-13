Fate of nearly 20,000 buildings flouting CRZ norms uncertain

Thiruvananthapuram: With the successful demolition of the four apartment complexes at Maradu in Kerala's Ernakulam district, the focus would now shift to nearly 20,000 buildings constructed by violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in the state.

The state government had conducted checks across the state as per the Supreme Court's instructions to find out other similar violations as in the case of the buildings at Maradu that were razed at the weekend.

The final round of inspections is on and the report would soon be submitted in the court, which would take a call on the further proceedings.

The government had found as many as 26,330 buildings during the inspections in 10 districts. As violations of building norms were also identified, the government has decided to conduct a detailed check and prepare a final report. With this, the number of buildings would drop to less than 20,000.

During the hearing on the Maradu flats, the apex court had directed the state government to take the exact number of coastal norm violations in the state. The Coastal District Committees (DCC), formed by the government, is collecting information from the local bodies and preparing the list. District-level adalats led by Collectors were also held to redress any complaints regarding the list. After reviewing the complaints, the final list would be prepared.

The list includes violations as per the limits set by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in its 2011 notification. Last year, the notification on the distance limits was amended. Constructions are allowed 50 metres away from backwaters and mangrove forests; and 20 metres away on islets. However, the coastal zone management plan has not been prepared based on the new notification.

The state government has to formulate the plan and submit it to the Union Environment Ministry and get its approval. When this comes into effect, several of the current violations would fall within right side of the law. However, uncertainty remains over whether the new notification would have retrospective effect.

Number of buildings flouting coastal norms in 10 districts

Thiruvananthapuram – 3,535

Kollam – 4,868

Alappuzha - 4,536

Ernakulam - 4,239

Kottayam - 147

Thrissur - 852

Malappuram - 731

Kozhikode – 3,848

Kannur – 2,195

Kasaragod – 1,379