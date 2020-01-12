Four-member gang arrested over cop's murder at checkpost

Kollam: A four-member gang, which is suspected to be involved in the killing of a police officer at a checkpost at Kaliyikkavilai in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, has been nabbed near Thenmala in Kerala's Kollam district.

The team led by Thenmala Circle Inspector set up the trap after the gang stopped near Palaruvi waterfalls to take a bath.

Kollam rural police and the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch personnel were also involved.

The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch has taken the gang into custody.

The police team avoided a direct confrontation as they feared the gang would be carrying weapons they had used in the shooting. They followed the car bearing the number TN 22 CK 1377 at a distance and blocked the road ahead with a lorry before overpowering them at the junction.

Kerala Police was on high alert after Tamil Nadu police 'Q' branch reported that the four men, believed to have links to a terror outfit, had fled to Kerala after the shooting.

Strict vehicle inspections were being carried out across Kerala. A lookout for a black car bearing the number TN 57 AW 1559 was also put out.

The police team had assessed circumstantial evidence to realise that the suspects had clearly made arrangements to flee after the murder and might use multiple vehicles. Two eyewitnesses had reportedly given statements to the police.

The role of a terrorist network is suspected in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Wilson at Kaliyikkavilai checkpost in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district. Three rounds of shots were fired at the 58-year-old, who was set to retire in a few months.

Wilson was the only cop on duty at the checkpost near the Kerala border which was set up to thwart sand smuggling.