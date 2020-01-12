WATCH VIDEO: Maradu's Jain Coral Cove turns into a rubble in 9 seconds

At 11:03am on Sunday, Jain Coral Cove, the 17-storey apartment that stood on the banks of Nettoor Canal, a tributary of Vembanad Lake, in Maradu Municipality, came crashing down to earth.

As the building sunk, one section after the other, a massive chalk-grey cloud rose and mushroomed up nearly to its original height, and spread wide.

It took just nine seconds to complete the controlled implosion, executed by Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering with the technological support of South African firm Jet Demolition.

Though the smoke had spread over the lake, only an insignificant amount of debris had fallen into the water body.

The imposing structure thus became the third apartment to be demolished in Maradu municipality following the Supreme Court verdict.

On Saturday, two apartment complexes – Holy Faith H20 and Alpha Serene – were demolished.

The fourth illegal apartment – Golden Kayaloram – will be demolished at 2 pm on Sunday.

The Supreme Court ordered the demolition as it found that the four apartments were built violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

Reactions

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said the perfectly-executed demolition was the result of a well-coordinated team work.

“The controlled implosion did not cause even a minor damage to nearby buildings and the Nettoor canal. The debris fell four metres away from the canal,” he told reporters a few minutes after the demolition.

Utkarsh Mehta, Managing Director of Edifice Engineering, said Jain Coral Cove fell down perfectly. "The fall was perfect than Holy Faith H20 that we demolished on Saturday," he said.

Mehta said both the canal and the buildings nearby are intact. "They did not incur any damages," he said.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said the mission was a huge success. "The demolition was executed perfectly well," he said.

Jain Coral Cove, which had 128 flats, was the biggest of the four apartments marked for demolition.

