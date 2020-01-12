WATCH LIVE: Maradu's Jain Coral Cove, Golden Kayaloram set to sink in demolition 2.0

Kochi: After the successful demolition of two high-rise apartment complexes on Saturday, two more will be razed to ground on Sunday to implement a Supreme Court order that has the potential to rewrite the history of environmental protection laws in the country.

Holy Faith H2O and Alfa Serene twin towers – two of the four waterfront structures ordered to be demolished for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms – were razed through controlled implosion Saturday.

Two other apartment complexes – The 17-floor Jain Coral Cove apartment complex with 122 flats would be razed at 11am and the Golden Kayaloram with 40 flats and 17 floors would be demolished at 2pm on Sunday.

The Supreme Court had on May 8, 2019, ordered to raze the structures built in violation of the CRZ norms.

A mock drill was conducted on Friday and everything was enacted except for the pressing of the button, which will trigger the collapse.

Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed on the land,water and air in the exclusion zone of all the illegal water front apartment complexes to be demolished on Sunday.

Residents living nearby have been directed to switch off electricity and all appliances before leaving their homes.

They have also been advised to close all windows and doors to protect their houses from dust.

Based on the warning siren sequence, traffic diversions will be regulated.

People may return to their homes once police removes barricades from the roads leading to evacuation zone.

The Maradu complex comprises 356 flats in four buildings and had housed 240 families.

After all the occupants moved out, authorities had removed all the windows and other things from the building and all what remains is a skeleton structure.