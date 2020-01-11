This man oversees perfect building blasting at ground zero in Maradu

Kochi: Demolition of high-rises such as the ones in Maradu is fraught with risks even though it takes only a few seconds to raze one. Building blasting is established activity in the West but in India it is relatively new, hence even an oversight may lead to disastrous consequences.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which is responsible for controlling the demolition of Maradu buildings and providing safety to blasters and nearby property, has engaged an experienced hand, Dr R Venugopal, for the mission.

Venugopal said that the aim was to demolish the buildings without troubling the public. "All precautions have been taken and arrangements have been made to face any consequence. Priority is ensuring the safety of the public," he added.

The expert has made significant contributions to ensure safe fireworks during the famed Thrissur Pooram. Venugopal, who is the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives with PESO, has been giving the final permission for the fireworks for 16 years.

When a campaign was on to ban fireworks during Thrissur Pooram in the wake of the 2016 tragedy at the Puttingal Temple in Paravur, Kollam, Venugopal had saved the day. He held hundreds of meetings to reduce the power of fireworks and ensure safety.

Venugopal held separate meetings with the Devaswoms and convinced them to retract when it was widely proposed to hold only a namesake fireworks. Campaigners against fireworks had filed several cases, pointing out the accidents and seeking to ban fireworks in Kerala.

In another instance, a strong campaign was held against the use of locally made firework equipment. Venugopal then played an important role in convincing the central government that workers with traditional expertise were making these and they had to be protected.

Finally, the traditional firework objects became a part of the approved firework equipment. A study conducted on the Puttingal fireworks was also noteworthy.